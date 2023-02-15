Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $34.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.50% from the company’s previous close.

VCTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $26.70 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $36.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

In other news, CEO David Craig Brown acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, with a total value of $1,080,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,641,780.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 26,545.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,012,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,601,000 after buying an additional 1,008,711 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 110.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after buying an additional 821,522 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Victory Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $8,460,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 1,589.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 194,382 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Victory Capital by 881.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 182,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

