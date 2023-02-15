VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,281,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 51,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

CDL traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.37. The stock had a trading volume of 42,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,710. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.27 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $52.13 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

