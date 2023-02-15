Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Trading Down 4%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 49,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 80,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Viomi Technology Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Viomi Technology by 24.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 20,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viomi Technology by 50.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viomi Technology by 8.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 323,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

