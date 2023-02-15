Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Trading Down 4%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) fell 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. 49,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 80,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
The company has a market capitalization of $91.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.41 million for the quarter. Viomi Technology had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%.
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of Internet-of-thing (IoT) enabled smart home products. It offers oven steamer, range hood, refrigerator, water purifier, and washing machine. The company was founded by Xiao Ping Chen in May 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.
