Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 102.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,432 shares during the quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Down 0.7 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $261.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.62 on Wednesday, reaching $227.77. The company had a trading volume of 904,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,042. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $218.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.63. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.17%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

