VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Short Interest Update

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,190,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 15th total of 12,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commodore Capital LP raised its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 13,049,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951,850 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 133,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 1,486.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 846,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 792,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VTGN opened at $0.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.03. VistaGen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.16.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other central nervous system disorders. Its portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder, PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD), and AV-101, which the company is developing for the treatment of MDD, suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia, and epilepsy.

