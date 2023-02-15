VRES Self Reported Market Cap Hits $107.30 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.0429 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a total market capitalization of $107.30 million and approximately $667.67 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, VRES has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VRES

VRS is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.04278116 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $795.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

