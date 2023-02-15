vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Trading Up 1.7 %

VTVT stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.92. vTv Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -1.06.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.