VVS Finance (VVS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $823,218.45

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VVS Finance has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. VVS Finance has a market cap of $131.63 million and approximately $823,218.45 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VVS Finance Profile

VVS Finance launched on November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 70,216,751,673,421 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,916,238,769,069 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

