Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $88.00

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $88.00 and last traded at $88.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.00.

Wacoal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.55 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.97.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.

Wacoal Company Profile

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

