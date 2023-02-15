Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.55. 946,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,599,100. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $10,627,156. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

