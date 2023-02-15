Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 712,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 1,002,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 26,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 10,861 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,186,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,108,000 after buying an additional 152,648 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $6,004,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.15. 1,294,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,471,035. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

