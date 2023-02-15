Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $20.38 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $20,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,403. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.24 and a twelve month high of $166.38.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

