Waldron Private Wealth LLC Has $5.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VT traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, hitting $92.81. 234,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,485,572. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.63. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $103.48.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

