Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.13% of MSA Safety worth $5,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSA. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 49.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 68.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Bob Willem Leenen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $563,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,946.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

MSA traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $137.04. 6,678 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,957. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.75 and a 12 month high of $146.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 109.52%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

