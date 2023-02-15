Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 157 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. FMR LLC grew its position in Amgen by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after acquiring an additional 94,565 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 2,779,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,245,000 after acquiring an additional 37,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,462,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,958,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,831,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,522,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $240.13. The company had a trading volume of 499,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,417. The business has a 50-day moving average of $261.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.39 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $128.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 70.36%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Cowen lowered their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.06.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

