Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,611 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,611 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.25% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 164.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $24.41. 100,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,754. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.45. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $20.04 and a 52-week high of $30.02.

