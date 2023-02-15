Walken (WLKN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.17 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Walken has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Walken has a market capitalization of $14.02 million and $2.17 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Walken token can now be bought for $0.0519 or 0.00000214 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

