Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Warner Music Group has a dividend payout ratio of 53.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.6%.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of WMG opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 244.53% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Warner Music Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Insider Activity at Warner Music Group

In other Warner Music Group news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $510,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 399,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $510,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,589,574.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $646,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 414,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,391,501.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 75.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Music Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Warner Music Group by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 1,416.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,722 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

