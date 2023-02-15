Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stake Lessened by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 94,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,362 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $15,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3,120.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Waste Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 67.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,772,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). Waste Management had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.24%.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

