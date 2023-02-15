Waters (NYSE:WAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 371,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 316,853 shares.The stock last traded at $330.47 and had previously closed at $339.32.

The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Barclays raised their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.67.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total value of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAT. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $338.92 and its 200 day moving average is $318.77.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

