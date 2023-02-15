Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.74. 48,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,991. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $51.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Ultra Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

