Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 6,504 PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,504 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 17.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

PHM stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 302,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,937. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $60.89.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

In related news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

