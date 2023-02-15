Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Cuts Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. cut its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

ENSG traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, reaching $90.32. 31,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,563. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.71. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.29 and a fifty-two week high of $99.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.96.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $809.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.31 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,841 in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.60.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in providing skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services. It operates through the Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The Skilled Services segments includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services. The Standard Bearer segment refers to the leasing to skilled nursing and senior living operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.