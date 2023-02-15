Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 51,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Benchmark Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE BHE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $24.99. 20,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,663. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.24. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $750.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Benchmark Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 34.20%.

About Benchmark Electronics

(Get Rating)

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The firm provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

