Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Holdings in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 82,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $7,840,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 11.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 119,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,092 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,562,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 382,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 12,097 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVAX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.31. The company had a trading volume of 183,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,370. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $17.48.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $17,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

