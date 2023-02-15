Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Grows Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,036 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avnet during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Avnet by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 442.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avnet by 29.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avnet Stock Down 1.0 %

Avnet stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $45.87. 59,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,654. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.89.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Avnet Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Further Reading

