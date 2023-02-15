Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Takes $248,000 Position in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. PC Connection accounts for approximately 0.3% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in PC Connection by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 30,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 119,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. 42.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PC Connection Stock Up 0.9 %

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $116,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,123,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,618,195.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $116,634.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,123,122 shares in the company, valued at $395,618,195.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $212,188.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,530,952.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,268 shares of company stock worth $1,590,733. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CNXN traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 12,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,836. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $56.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.47%.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

