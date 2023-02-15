Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,015 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises 1.7% of Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,248,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,053 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Atlassian by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Atlassian by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,544 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Atlassian by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,817 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,603.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 3,594 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $414,639.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,247,679.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $1,087,603.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 198,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,014,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,302 shares of company stock valued at $38,242,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,648,946. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $325.86. The stock has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a PE ratio of -131.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

