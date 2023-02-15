WAX (WAXP) Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last Week

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, WAX has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $171.66 million and $12.23 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000328 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.12 or 0.00432018 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,367.41 or 0.28617627 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000166 BTC.

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,367,335,710 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

