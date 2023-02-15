Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 4%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.35 and last traded at $52.40. Approximately 757,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,700,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Wayfair to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.07.
Wayfair Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.06.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Wayfair
Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wayfair (W)
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.