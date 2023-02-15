Wayfair (NYSE:W) Trading Up 4%

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $53.35 and last traded at $52.40. Approximately 757,256 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,700,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on W shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Wayfair to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.07.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.16. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 3.06.

In other Wayfair news, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $743,123.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Steve Oblak sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $120,099.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,885,115.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anke Schaferkordt sold 624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $43,442.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,674 shares in the company, valued at $743,123.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 42,712 shares of company stock worth $1,930,513 in the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 24.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 186.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

