Wedbush Comments on Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DBD)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report issued on Friday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Diebold Nixdorf’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Diebold Nixdorf’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DBD. StockNews.com upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of DBD stock opened at $2.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.11. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.56.

In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 172,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,566.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,566.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Octavio Marquez purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,932.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Diebold Nixdorf by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 38,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 10.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

