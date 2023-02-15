Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for TELUS International (Cda) (TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE: TIXT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/10/2023 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $38.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $29.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $27.00 to $25.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2023 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2023 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $23.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/25/2023 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $29.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – TELUS International (Cda) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2023 – TELUS International (Cda) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $27.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Trading Down 1.0 %

TIXT stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,712. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $31.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 343.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 388.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 204.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

