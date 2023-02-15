WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.85

Shares of WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.85 and last traded at C$3.80, with a volume of 432570 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$910.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.53.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

