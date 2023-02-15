Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.09. 3,209,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,860,496. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.19. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

