Wells Fargo & Company Trims Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Target Price to $103.00

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $114.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.14% from the stock’s current price.

LDOS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

Leidos Stock Down 5.4 %

LDOS stock opened at $95.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $111.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,189 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.20, for a total transaction of $675,838.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,959.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,246 shares in the company, valued at $23,696,107.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,393 shares of company stock valued at $3,708,375. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leidos

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at $77,642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,446,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $388,938,000 after buying an additional 532,591 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Leidos by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,899,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,149,000 after buying an additional 426,858 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,515,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Leidos by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 741,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after buying an additional 381,779 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

