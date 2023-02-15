Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Buys 549 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,066. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $115.53.

