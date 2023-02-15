Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,199,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 15.1% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.47% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $40,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.38 on Wednesday, hitting $207.15. The stock had a trading volume of 704,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,573. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $233.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.21.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

