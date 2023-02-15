Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 798,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned 2.29% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

VDC stock traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $189.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,911. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.07. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $170.83 and a 12-month high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

