Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 161 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 29,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 318,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,568 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of ITOT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.91. 171,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,751. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.41. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $77.44 and a 12-month high of $103.48.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.