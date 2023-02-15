Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC Sells 682 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.4% of Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $242.86. The stock had a trading volume of 188,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,885. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.96. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44.
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
