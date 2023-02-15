Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.57.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. 1,857,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,173. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.96, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Welltower to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Welltower Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.