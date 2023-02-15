Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELLGet Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.57.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. 1,857,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,173. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.96, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Welltower to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Welltower by 188.5% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

