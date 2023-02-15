Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.57.
Welltower Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.72. 1,857,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,173. Welltower has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.96, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised Welltower to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $82.56.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Welltower
Welltower Company Profile
Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welltower (WELL)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.