Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.
Shares of EHI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 29,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,249. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
