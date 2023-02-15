Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% annually over the last three years.

Shares of EHI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 29,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,249. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $8.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $104,000.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

