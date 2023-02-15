Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.
Western Asset High Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE:HIX opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $6.45.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
