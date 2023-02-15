Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. 24,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,695. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.
About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
