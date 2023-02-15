Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $12.39. 24,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,695. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $11.21 and a 52 week high of $14.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

