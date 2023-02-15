Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.82. 2,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,413. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

