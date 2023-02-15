Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WEA opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $12.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66.

In other Western Asset Premier Bond Fund news, Director Ronald L. Olson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Ronald L. Olson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald L. Olson sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $201,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 86,492 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,788 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 86,250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 39.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the period.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

