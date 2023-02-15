Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Short Interest Update

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $215.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In related news, SVP Louis O. Gorman III sold 9,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $92,787.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,565.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western New England Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.