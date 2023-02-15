Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WAB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

WAB stock opened at $103.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $106.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WAB. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,092,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,201,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

