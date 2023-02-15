Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$9.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.69 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 to $5.55 EPS.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

WAB traded up $3.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.61. 482,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.19 and its 200 day moving average is $95.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $107.11.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.62%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WAB. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $108.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

