Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.57

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.57 and traded as high as $24.58. Westlake Chemical Partners shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 16,296 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Westlake Chemical Partners Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $859.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.51.

Westlake Chemical Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westlake Chemical Partners

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 550,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 21,567 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 473,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 442,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 146,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 19,622 shares during the period. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP engages in the operation, acquisition and development of ethylene production facilities and related assets. It is also involved in the manufacture and marketing of basic chemicals, polymers, and fabricated building products. The company was founded on March 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

